Monkeypox case confirmed in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark health unit catchment area

Send this page to someone via email

The latest viral infection to spread around the world has arrived in southeastern Ontario.

A single case of the monkeypox virus has been confirmed somewhere within the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit’s catchment area.

Read more: Human trafficking investigation leads to 76 charges for Kingston man

The health unit has not said where in the region the case is, or if the person has been in any highly visited areas.

The health unit cautions the public about the risks associated with contracting the virus.

1:51 Ecole Kingston East starts eSports Team Ecole Kingston East starts eSports Team