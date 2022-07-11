Menu

Health

Monkeypox case confirmed in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark health unit catchment area

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 2:39 pm
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health unit is reporting a case of monkeypox within its catchment area. View image in full screen
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health unit is reporting a case of monkeypox within its catchment area. Global News

The latest viral infection to spread around the world has arrived in southeastern Ontario.

A single case of the monkeypox virus has been confirmed somewhere within the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit’s catchment area.

The health unit has not said where in the region the case is, or if the person has been in any highly visited areas.

The health unit cautions the public about the risks associated with contracting the virus.

