Monkeypox case confirmed in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark health unit catchment area

The latest viral infection to spread around the world has arrived in southeastern Ontario.
A single case of the monkeypox virus has been confirmed somewhere within the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit’s catchment area.
The health unit has not said where in the region the case is, or if the person has been in any highly visited areas.
The health unit cautions the public about the risks associated with contracting the virus.
