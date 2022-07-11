Menu

Canada

Suncor CEO resigns, company cancels investor update

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2022 12:39 pm
Suncor Energy logo View image in full screen
A Suncor Energy Inc. logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 2, 2019. Suncor says a worker has died at one of its Alberta Base Plant mines north of Fort McMurray, Alta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Suncor Energy Inc. has cancelled a planned investor update about oilsands operations and safety.

The event was scheduled months ago. It was to take place Wednesday and give investors an update on what Suncor is doing to improve safety performance and operations at its oilsands facilities.

Read more: Suncor reports earnings of $2.95B as oil prices surge

But last Friday, Suncor announced the resignation of CEO Mark Little.

Trending Stories

Little’s departure came just a day after the company reported the death of a contractor in an incident at its Base Mine in Alberta.

Read more: Suncor’s strong earnings may not be enough to fend off shareholder pressure: experts

Suncor has been under pressure from an activist investor because of its lagging share price and string of workplace fatalities.

Suncor says its investor update will be held this fall instead.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
