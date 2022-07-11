Hamilton man accused of Manitoulin Island murder arrested in Toronto: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man made his first court appearance on Monday facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal Manitoulin Island shooting.

The 20-year-old was arrested in Toronto on Saturday by police and appeared in front of a Gore Bay, Ont., justice on Monday.

He’s accused in the murder of Malcolm Roy, 32, from Sheguiandah First Nation on June 24 at an address on Wiingush Miikan.

Investigators launched a search for three suspects in late June, believing the shooting was a targeted occurrence.

Two locals, a 55-year-old from Northeastern Manitoulin and The Islands as well as a 25-year-old from Whitefish River First Nation, were charged with accessory to murder after the fact and obstructing a peace officer just days after the shooting.

Both are expected to make court appearances on July 20.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to OPP or Crime Stoppers.