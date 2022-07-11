Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Morning news rewind: Monday, July 11

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 10:46 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, July 11' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, July 11
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, July 11.

New artistic director at Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan, Tim Hortons Camp Day, and the Festival of Words.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, July 11, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Homecoming for Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan’s new artistic director

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan’s new artistic director will be making a return to the province.

Kayvon Koshkam was born and raised in Saskatoon and has many talents. He is a director, actor, producer, writer and musician.

Koshkam discusses his return to his hometown and his vision for the summer staple.

Click to play video: 'Homecoming for Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan’s new artistic director' Homecoming for Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan’s new artistic director
Homecoming for Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan’s new artistic director

Tim Hortons Camp Day sending hundreds of kids to camp

It is the most important annual fundraiser for Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Story continues below advertisement

Camp Day goes on Wednesday and provides a chance to help to send hundreds of kids to camp who otherwise might not be able to go.

Trending Stories

Store owner Danielle Robson with more on how Camp Day benefits kids taking part in the program.

Click to play video: 'Tim Hortons Camp Day helps send hundreds of kids to camp' Tim Hortons Camp Day helps send hundreds of kids to camp
Tim Hortons Camp Day helps send hundreds of kids to camp

Festival of Words Saskatchewan’s only multi-day literary festival

Your favourite author may be making an appearance this summer during Saskatchewan’s Festival of Words.

The event takes place July 14-17 in Moose Jaw and is the province’s only multi-day literary festival.

Amanda Farnel has more details on the festival, which has more than 50 events packed into four days.

Click to play video: 'Festival of Words Saskatchewan’s only multi-day literary festival' Festival of Words Saskatchewan’s only multi-day literary festival
Festival of Words Saskatchewan’s only multi-day literary festival

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, July 11

Hot days are ahead under sunny skies.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, July 11' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, July 11
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, July 11
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Moose Jaw tagTim Hortons tagMoose Jaw Saskatchewan tagShakespeare On The Saskatchewan tagGlobal News Morning Saskatoon tagTim Hortons Camp Day tagFestival of Words tagKayvon Koshkam tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers