Morning news rewind: Monday, July 11

New artistic director at Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan, Tim Hortons Camp Day, and the Festival of Words.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, July 11, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Homecoming for Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan’s new artistic director

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan’s new artistic director will be making a return to the province.

Kayvon Koshkam was born and raised in Saskatoon and has many talents. He is a director, actor, producer, writer and musician.

Koshkam discusses his return to his hometown and his vision for the summer staple.

3:44

Tim Hortons Camp Day sending hundreds of kids to camp

It is the most important annual fundraiser for Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Camp Day goes on Wednesday and provides a chance to help to send hundreds of kids to camp who otherwise might not be able to go.

Store owner Danielle Robson with more on how Camp Day benefits kids taking part in the program.

3:54

Festival of Words Saskatchewan’s only multi-day literary festival

Your favourite author may be making an appearance this summer during Saskatchewan’s Festival of Words.

The event takes place July 14-17 in Moose Jaw and is the province’s only multi-day literary festival.

Amanda Farnel has more details on the festival, which has more than 50 events packed into four days.

3:56

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, July 11

Hot days are ahead under sunny skies.

1:43