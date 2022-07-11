Ponoka teenager dead, 2 charged with 2nd-degree murder in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties have charged two people with second-degree murder in the death of a Ponoka, Alta., teenager.

On Friday, around 8:25 p.m., Wetaskiwin RCMP were called to 40 Avenue east of 56 Street in Wetaskiwin after reports of a fight.

Police and EMS found a man with life-threatening injuries. The victim, 19-year-old Antwon Bull of Ponoka, Alta., died from his injuries in hospital later that evening.

An investigation by Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit ensued and on Sunday, RCMP charged two locals.

Adam James Cook, 27, and Morgan Maslin, 20, were each charged with second-degree murder. Both remain in police custody.

The pair will appear in court on Tuesday.

