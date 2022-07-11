3 people injured after crash in Scarborough

Three people suffered injuries following a crash in Scarborough early Monday, officials say.
Toronto police said they were called to Guildwood Parkway and Galloway Road just after midnight for reports of a collision.
Paramedics said there were three people injured. Two people were taken to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life threatening conditon.
One other person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The area is closed due to the collision but is expected to reopen sometime Monday morning.
