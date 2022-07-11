3 people injured after crash in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Three people suffered injuries following a crash in Scarborough early Monday, officials say.

Toronto police said they were called to Guildwood Parkway and Galloway Road just after midnight for reports of a collision.

Paramedics said there were three people injured. Two people were taken to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life threatening conditon.

One other person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The area is closed due to the collision but is expected to reopen sometime Monday morning.

View image in full screen Photo of the crash on Galloway Road and Guildwood Parkway on July 11, 2022. Don Curran / Global News

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Guildwood Pkwy & Galloway Rd

– police o/s

– @Toronto_Fire o/s

– @TrafficServices investigating

– road closures remain in effect

– expect delays

– consider alternate routes

– anyone with info on crash to call police 416-808-2222/808-1900#GO1318455

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 11, 2022

Advertisement