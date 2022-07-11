Menu

Canada

3 people injured after crash in Scarborough

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 6:37 am
Photo of the crash on Galloway Road and Guildwood Parkway on July 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Photo of the crash on Galloway Road and Guildwood Parkway on July 11, 2022. Don Curran / Global News

Three people suffered injuries following a crash in Scarborough early Monday, officials say.

Toronto police said they were called to Guildwood Parkway and Galloway Road just after midnight for reports of a collision.

Paramedics said there were three people injured. Two people were taken to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life threatening conditon.

One other person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The area is closed due to the collision but is expected to reopen sometime Monday morning.

Photo of the crash on Galloway Road and Guildwood Parkway on July 11, 2022. Don Curran / Global News

