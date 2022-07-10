Newest baby orca seen in B.C. waters given a name

A young southern resident killer whale spotted swimming off the west side of Vancouver Island now has a name.
The Center for Whale Research, based in Washington state, has dubbed the latest addition to the K-Pod as “K45” after staff spotted it in a tight group with other family members northeast of Race Rocks.
The centre said it received video and photographs of a possible new calf in April and June. Now a field biologist is among those who confirmed its presence, though the calf’s sex is not yet known.
The whale research centre said K45 is K-Pod’s first baby since 2011, when K27 gave birth to a calf called K44.
It says in a media release that K45’s mother was born in 1986 and has two siblings, K27 and K34.
The Pacific Whale Watch Association, which represents 29 whale-watching companies in B.C. and Washington state, said in January that 2021 was a record year for whale sightings in the Salish Sea.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2022.
