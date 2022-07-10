Menu

Canada

13-month-old baby suffers serious injuries after balcony collapses in Laval, Que.

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 10, 2022 1:24 pm
A 13-month-old baby was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after falling from the balcony of a Laval, Que., residence on Saturday evening.

Police in Laval say they received a 911 call just after 5:30 p.m. to report that a third-floor balcony had collapsed with four people on it, including the infant.

The residence was located on Hôtel-de-Ville Boulevard. All four people were transported to hospital.

READ MORE: Several partygoers injured in balcony collapse at Malibu beach house

Authorities say the baby suffered serious injuries but is stable and expected to survive.

Officers are looking into the circumstances around the incident and examining how the structure fell.

