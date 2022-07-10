13-month-old baby suffers serious injuries after balcony collapses in Laval, Que.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 13-month-old baby was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after falling from the balcony of a Laval, Que., residence on Saturday evening.

Police in Laval say they received a 911 call just after 5:30 p.m. to report that a third-floor balcony had collapsed with four people on it, including the infant.

The residence was located on Hôtel-de-Ville Boulevard. All four people were transported to hospital.

READ MORE: Several partygoers injured in balcony collapse at Malibu beach house

Authorities say the baby suffered serious injuries but is stable and expected to survive.

Officers are looking into the circumstances around the incident and examining how the structure fell.

Advertisement