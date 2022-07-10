Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peel police warn public of scam centred on Rogers outage compensation

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 10, 2022 11:51 am
Peel police reminded the public to remain alert to scams. View image in full screen
Peel police reminded the public to remain alert to scams. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Police in Peel Region are warning the public of a scam involving a promise from Rogers to compensate customers after a severe service outage on Friday.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said scammers were “at it again.” The tweet included a screenshot of a text advising people to click a link to receive a Rogers credit as compensation for the network outage.

The outage, which persisted throughout most of Friday, impacted cellular and internet services across Canada, bringing major sectors from banking to government services to a halt.

Read more: Woman arrested in ‘grandparent scam’ that targeted 75-year-old Mississauga man: police

Rogers said a network system failure was caused by a maintenance upgrade, disrupting service for more than 10 million people. The company promised to proactively provide a two-day credit on the next bill sent to customers.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Both Peel police and Rogers confirmed an automatic credit will be issued to customers — without the need to click a link or go through any other formal process to apply.

“We will apply the credit proactively to your account and no action is required,” Rogers said in a tweet.

Peel police reminded the public to remain alert to scams.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagPeel Region tagRogers tagPRP tagrogers outage tagText scam tagRogers scam tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers