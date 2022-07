Send this page to someone via email

Two men suffered gunshot wounds after being shot at the CF Fairview Mall plaza in Toronto on Saturday, police say.

Toronto medics were on the scene, on Sheppard Ave. E., assessing the patients after the shooting took place.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Fairview Mall Plaza

– police o/s

– officers have located 2 men suffering from gunshot wounds

– injuries appear serious

– @TorontoMedics o/s – assessing patients

– ongoing investigation

– any info call police 416-808-2222#GO139975

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 9, 2022

An ongoing investigation into the incident is taking place and anyone with information has been asked to contact police.