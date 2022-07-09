Menu

Canada

Manitoba driver caught speeding twice within minutes: RCMP

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted July 9, 2022 7:36 pm
Ticket a man will be facing after getting caught going too fast. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP are warning people to slow down. Manitoba RCMP

A man had to find out the hard way that speeding is illegal — twice.

It started on July 8 around 2:20 a.m.

Manitoba RCMP stopped a man going 130 km/h an hour in a 100 km/h zone in East St Paul.

Read more: Manitoba teen scofflaws dinged thousands for weekend speeding on Trans-Canada Highway

After getting a $442 ticket, that same 34-year-old guy was caught going 159 km/h in a 100 km/h zone 10 minutes later in the RM of St. Clements.

Trending Stories

That ticket is worth $822 and the accused faces a Serious Offence Notice.

Mounties are reminding drivers to slow down and follow the limits on Manitoba roads.

Story continues below advertisement

