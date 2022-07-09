Manitoba driver caught speeding twice within minutes: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man had to find out the hard way that speeding is illegal — twice.

It started on July 8 around 2:20 a.m.

Manitoba RCMP stopped a man going 130 km/h an hour in a 100 km/h zone in East St Paul.

After getting a $442 ticket, that same 34-year-old guy was caught going 159 km/h in a 100 km/h zone 10 minutes later in the RM of St. Clements.

That ticket is worth $822 and the accused faces a Serious Offence Notice.

Mounties are reminding drivers to slow down and follow the limits on Manitoba roads.

What shouldn’t you do immediately after getting a speeding ticket? Tailgate the officer & then blow by him @ 159 km/h! 34yo driver ticketed for 130 in a 100 on #MBHwy59 @ 2:16 this am, then again @ 2:26am for 159 in a 100. Fined $442+$822+Serious Offence Notice #noexcuses #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/nTgScAsfOL — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 9, 2022