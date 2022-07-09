Manitoba driver caught speeding twice within minutes: RCMP

A man had to find out the hard way that speeding is illegal — twice.
It started on July 8 around 2:20 a.m.
Manitoba RCMP stopped a man going 130 km/h an hour in a 100 km/h zone in East St Paul.
After getting a $442 ticket, that same 34-year-old guy was caught going 159 km/h in a 100 km/h zone 10 minutes later in the RM of St. Clements.
Trending Stories
That ticket is worth $822 and the accused faces a Serious Offence Notice.
Mounties are reminding drivers to slow down and follow the limits on Manitoba roads.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments