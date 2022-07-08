Menu

Canada

Peacock on the loose for days in Jasper National Park in Alberta euthanized

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2022 10:21 pm
A street in the town of Jasper, Alta. in December 2021. View image in full screen
A street in the town of Jasper, Alta. in December 2021. Global News

A peacock on the loose for days in the western Alberta mountain town of Jasper has been euthanized.

Parks Canada says its staff and town residents first saw the domestic peafowl last Saturday.

The agency has said it isn’t aware of how the peacock came to Jasper National Park or whether it was accidentally or deliberately released.

Parks Canada says it consulted with experts outside the agency and, after six days of trying to capture and remove the peacock from the area, a decision was made to euthanize it on Thursday.

The agency says the release of foreign species and domestic animals into the national park is illegal and poses potential unintended consequences for the ecological integrity of the park.

Spirit Island in Maligne Lake in Jasper National Park is shown in this undated photo. View image in full screen
Spirit Island in Maligne Lake in Jasper National Park is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tim Cook

It says the peacock was euthanized because the risk of introducing avian disease and parasites to other natural wildlife in the park was too great to allow the bird to remain in the area.

“Taking lethal steps to remove any animal from the park is always a last resort,” Parks Canada said Friday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
