Jets add to prospect pool on Day 2 of NHL Draft

For the first time since 2017, the Winnipeg Jets had a full slate of draft picks and now seven more players have been added to their prospect pool over the last few days.

Rounds 2 through 7 of the NHL Draft were held Friday in Montreal with the Jets making five picks throughout the day.

With their second-round pick, the Jets selected Swedish defenceman Elias Salomonsson 55th overall. He played with Skelleftea AIK J20 last season recording 22 points in 35 games.

Salomonsson won bronze with Sweden at the 2021 U18 World Championship and 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The Jets looked to the OHL for their third-round pick selecting Russian-born forward Danil Zhilkin 77th overall. Zhilkin played with the Guelph Storm last season picking up 55 points in 66 games.

It was back to the blueline with their fourth-round pick, as they called the name of American defenceman Garrett Brown 99th overall, who played with the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers last year, recording 16 points in 62 games.

Brown’s father, Curtis, played 736 career NHL games.

With their sixth-round pick, the Jets grabbed Swedish centre Fabian Wagner, who played 43 games with Linköping HC J20 and picked up 38 points. He helped Sweden win gold at the 2022 World U18 Championship.

And finally in the seventh round, the Jets went between the pipes, picking Dominic DiVincentiis who spent last season with the North Bay Batallion of the OHL. He was named to the OHL’s 2022 Second All-Rookie Team after recording a 2.59 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

Meanwhile, five more Manitobans were picked on Friday.

West St. Paul’s Adam Ingram was picked 82nd overall by the Nashville Predators. Ingram played last season with the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL.

The New Jersey Devils picked up a pair of Winnipeggers, with goalie Tyler Brennan selected 102nd overall and forward Josh Filmon taken 166th overall.

Brennan has played junior with the Prince George Cougars of the WHL while Filmon played with the Swift Current Broncos.

Forward Ryan Hofer of Winnipeg went 181st overall to the Washington Capitals while Winkler goaltender Reid Dyck was picked 183rd overall by the Boston Bruins.

Hofer plays with the Everett Silvertips of the WHL, while Dyck is a teammate of Filmon’s in Swift Current.

Eight Manitobans were picked in this year’s draft after Connor Geekie, Denton Mateychuk and Owen Pickering went in Round 1 Thursday.