Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre after collision with vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 6:17 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Toronto police are offering two rewards of up to $50,000 each in an effort to arrest two men wanted in separate murder investigations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Toronto police are offering two rewards of up to $50,000 each in an effort to arrest two men wanted in separate murder investigations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening-injuries after a vehicle and motorcycle collided in Toronto, paramedics say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area, just before 6 p.m., on Friday.

Officers said a motorcycle and car collided south of the intersection.

According to police, the motorcyclist was “thrown clear off (the) motorcycle.”

Read more: Toddler uninjured after allegedly taken by man at Toronto subway station: police

Police said officers received reports that the motorcyclist was unconscious.

Trending Stories

Toronto paramedics told Global News a middle-aged man was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto Paramedics tagTPS tagToronto Collision tagJane Street tagFalstaff Avenue tagmotorcyclist hit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers