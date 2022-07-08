Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre after collision with vehicle in Toronto

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening-injuries after a vehicle and motorcycle collided in Toronto, paramedics say.
Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area, just before 6 p.m., on Friday.
Officers said a motorcycle and car collided south of the intersection.
According to police, the motorcyclist was “thrown clear off (the) motorcycle.”
Police said officers received reports that the motorcyclist was unconscious.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a middle-aged man was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
