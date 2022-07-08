Menu

Canada

NDP asks Manitoba to form all-party committee to tackle rising grocery prices

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 2:36 pm
NDP Leader Wab Kinew at a leaders' debate at CBC in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. View image in full screen
NDP Leader Wab Kinew at a leaders' debate at CBC in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. John Woods/The Canadian Press

The NDP is calling on the Manitoba government to “put the politics aside” and form an all-party committee to tackle climbing price tags.

This call to action comes before anticipated price hikes on essential products like milk.

Read more: Inflation sparks worldwide protests as food, fuel prices soar

With current grocery costs being 10 per cent higher than in previous years, NDP Leader Wab Kinew says it’s time the government stepped in.

“Manitobans work hard so they can support their families, pay the bills and save for their futures,” says Kinew.

“But right now, the average paycheque isn’t keeping up with the rising cost of groceries. The province has a role to play in helping Manitobans through these tough times – that’s why we are asking the premier to take this cost-of-living crisis seriously. The NDP is ready to work across party lines to make life more affordable.”

Kinew says a bipartisan committee is what’s needed to address the issue.

Read more: Ukraine war will affect food supply, prices

“The reason why an all-party committee is so important is (that) a lot of these topics we’re going to have to get into the weeds on,” he says.

“You know, the thing that’s driving up the cost of milk versus the cost of chicken or beef versus the cost of cereal, those are all different factors.

“But if we put aside those party differences, we sit around an all-party committee and put the good of Manitobans first, I’m confident that we can get things done to make life more affordable.”

Global has reached out to Premier Heather Stefanson and is waiting for comment.

Click to play video: 'How to save at the grocery store amid rising food prices' How to save at the grocery store amid rising food prices
How to save at the grocery store amid rising food prices – Apr 20, 2022
NDP tagManitoba tagManitoba Government tagHeather Stefanson tagWab Kinew tagGrocery prices tagGrocery costs tagndp manitoba tag

