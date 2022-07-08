SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. to hold live COVID update Friday with info on 4th doses expected to be released

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 3:07 pm
COVID-19 vaccine empty vials View image in full screen
A jar full of empty COVID-19 vaccine vials is shown in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Health Minister Adrian Dix, Dr. Penny Ballem, executive lead for B.C.’s immunization efforts and Acting Provincial Health Officer Dr. Martin Lavoie will be providing an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province Friday afternoon.

Provincial Health Office, Dr. Bonnie Henry, will not be in attendance.

It is expected that Dix and Ballem will provide information about a 4th dose vaccine rollout in the province.

In June, federal health officials urged Canadians to get booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in advance of a possible resurgence of the virus in the fall.

Story continues below advertisement

While case counts and other indicators are stable or declining in most parts of Canada, the virus remains in circulation and could begin spreading further during the fall respiratory virus season, Canada’s chief health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said on June 30.

In addition, cases of two highly contagious COVID-19 variants of the Omicron strain called BA.4 and BA.5, which have been fuelling new outbreaks in the United States and Europe, have been increasing in Canada, causing additional concern.

In B.C. more than 225,000 doses COVID-19 vaccine are set to expire at the end of July.

Another 430,000 of Pfizer’s Comirnaty doses are set to expire before Nov. 30, and close to 40,000 of its pediatric vaccine doses will expire before Sept. 30.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. is in the midst of a third wave of Omicron, which is expected to increase rapidly in the coming weeks, one COVID-19 modelling expert said last week.

Dr. Sally Otto, an evolutionary biologist and professor at the University of British Columbia, said at the Evolution Conference in Ohio last week that the BA.5 variant is circulating in more communities once again and she is predicting the third wave will reach its peak sometime next month.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said B.C. is planning for the fall but did not release any further details Monday.

“We are planning for what we’re going to face in the fall but we don’t know what we’re going to face in the fall,” he said. “So, no option is ever excluded.”

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is recommending vaccine booster shots this fall in advance of a possible future wave of COVID-19 in Canada.

While 2.8 million British Columbians have received a third dose of the vaccine, Dix said and additional 1.4 million people are eligible for their third dose right now in the province and have not yet received it.

