Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brockville man charged in child sexual exploitation investigation

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 12:05 pm
Brockville man charged in child sexual exploitation investigation - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Press file

The OPP’s child sexual exploitation unit and digital forensics unit and the Brockville Police Service have charged a Brockville man as a result of a child sexual exploitation investigation.

July 5, police say they executed a search warrant in Brockville and seized several electronic devices.

Read more: Lennox & Addington OPP investigate golf cart thefts

Matt Blair, 29, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of making available child pornography.

Trending Stories

He was held for a bail hearing.

Click to play video: 'Kingston Ont., preparing for return of Buskers Rendezvous' Kingston Ont., preparing for return of Buskers Rendezvous
Kingston Ont., preparing for return of Buskers Rendezvous
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagBrockville tagcharged tagBrockville Police tagchild sexual exploitation unit tagdigital forensics unit tagmatt blair tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers