Brockville man charged in child sexual exploitation investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The OPP’s child sexual exploitation unit and digital forensics unit and the Brockville Police Service have charged a Brockville man as a result of a child sexual exploitation investigation.

July 5, police say they executed a search warrant in Brockville and seized several electronic devices.

Matt Blair, 29, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of making available child pornography.

He was held for a bail hearing.

1:29 Kingston Ont., preparing for return of Buskers Rendezvous Kingston Ont., preparing for return of Buskers Rendezvous