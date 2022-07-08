Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba government lays out banned activities on the legislature grounds

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2022 10:47 am
A headless statue of Queen Victoria is seen overturned and vandalized on the Manitoba legislature grounds in Winnipeg on Friday, July 2, 2021. View image in full screen
A headless statue of Queen Victoria is seen overturned and vandalized on the Manitoba legislature grounds in Winnipeg on Friday, July 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Geraldine Malone

The Manitoba government is getting set to fine people who set up encampments on the legislature grounds.

The Progressive Conservative cabinet has approved a list of banned activities that also includes setting a fire, damaging property and using a vehicle to block public access to the grounds.

People who break the rules can be evicted from the grounds and face fines of up to $5,000.

The list of banned activities follows a law passed by the legislature earlier this year that gave cabinet the authority to determine what can and cannot occur on the grounds.

There have been three encampments in recent months, including a noisy protest against COVID-19 restrictions that involved large trucks blocking the main entrance to the grounds during the winter.

Trending Stories

Read more: Minimum wage bill and others expected to pass before Manitoba legislature break

Story continues below advertisement

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen has said people have the right to protest on the grounds, but should not be allowed to set up permanent structures or damage property.

Last summer, protesters hauled down a statue of Queen Victoria and removed its head following the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential schools.

The government has said the statue was damaged beyond repair and there is no word yet on what will be installed in its place.

Click to play video: 'Damaged Queen Victoria statue is beyond repair, Manitoba government says' Damaged Queen Victoria statue is beyond repair, Manitoba government says
Damaged Queen Victoria statue is beyond repair, Manitoba government says – Jun 22, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Manitoba politics tagProvince of Manitoba tagManitoba Legislature tagFines tagKelvin Goertzen tagLegislative Building taglegislative grounds tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers