A list of services in the Toronto area impacted by the mass Rogers outage

A mass Rogers outage is affecting users across Canada Friday, impacting phone, internet and Interac services.
The company didn’t acknowledge the issue until just before 9:00a.m. ET, leaving users in the dark for hours about when they might be able to use their devices again.
The outage is affecting various services throughout the country.
Here is a list of some of the impacted services in the Toronto area:
Rogers customers reaching 911
Police services throughout the Greater Toronto Are are warning residents about the service disruption, saying that individuals using Rogers may have trouble connecting to 911.
Police services advised residents to remain on the line if the call connects.
They also said that residents should use a landline or another network to call 911 if they have an emergency.
Transit
GO Transit said some parts of their system is being affected by the outage.
The transit agency said fares cannot be purchased using debit or credit cards. E-tickets may also be unavailable.
“However, our contact centre and transit safety dispatch lines are fully functional to take customer calls,” GO said.
The Toronto Transit Commission said “all of the TTC ‘s operational and safety critical communications systems are working as they should” but noted that some employees are having trouble with their cellphones.
MiWay, Mississauga’s transit agency, said live bus arrival times are not available due to the outage.
Their call centres remain functional.
The City of Hamilton said their DARTS system is facing “major schedule disruptions.”
Malls
Some shopping malls have indicated that some stores may be closed due to the outage.
Both Square One in Mississauga and Yorkdale in Toronto indicated that they could be impacted.
Toronto Pearson International Airport
The Greater Toronto Airports Authority, which operates Pearson, told Global News that the airport is seeing “minor impacts” from the outage.
“This includes possible delays with fuel operations and debit is not currently available in retail shops,” a spokesperson said.
City of Toronto
The City of Toronto said it is “assessing the full impact” on City programs and services.
“People using Rogers devices or on the Rogers Network may have difficulty accessing some of our phone and online services,” the City noted.
BikeShareTO
Toronto’s bike sharing system is also down.
BikeShareTO said on Twitter that its stations and bikes are inaccessible.
“As soon as Rogers fixes the issue, we will be back online and ready to get you riding!”
Green P Parking in Toronto
The Toronto Parking Authority said due to the outage, payment for on-street parking and parking at Green P facilities without gate arms is not required.
Parking garages with gate arms are not impacted, however, and payment is still needed.
City of Hamilton
The City of Hamilton posted a list of services impacted by the outage.
It includes the Gladbrook Municipal Service Centre, DARTS, credit and debit machines at recycling centres, metered on-street parking, and the Hamilton Street Railway office located at 36 Hunter Street.
Passport offices
Service Canada’s passport offices, already plagued by long wait times recently, are also being impacted by the outage.
“Please note that the current Rogers outage is affecting some call centres and offices, including passport offices,” Service Canada said in a tweet.
Education
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said all of the board’s cellphones are unavailable for use, impacting “a limited number” of TDSB schools and administrative sites.
The board said most landline services remain available.
TDSB Continuing Education said students and staff in remote summer settings will move to asynchronous learning until service is fixed.
“Should the interruption be restored within a certain time, then we expect that classes can resume for the rest of the day,” they said in a tweet.
The Toronto Catholic District School Board said all summer online learning will move to asynchronous learning and all due dates will be pushed back by 24 hours.
York University, meanwhile, said access to some of its services is also impacted.
Holland Bloorview Hospital
The Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital said some virtual appointments have been impacted.
“Holland Bloorview clinic staff will reach out to any clients/families to re-schedule missed appointments. Thank you for your patience,” the hospital said.
— With files from Rachel Gilmore
