A list of services in the Toronto area impacted by the mass Rogers outage

A mass Rogers outage is affecting users across Canada Friday, impacting phone, internet and Interac services.

The company didn’t acknowledge the issue until just before 9:00a.m. ET, leaving users in the dark for hours about when they might be able to use their devices again.

The outage is affecting various services throughout the country.

Here is a list of some of the impacted services in the Toronto area:

Rogers customers reaching 911

Police services throughout the Greater Toronto Are are warning residents about the service disruption, saying that individuals using Rogers may have trouble connecting to 911.

Police services advised residents to remain on the line if the call connects.

They also said that residents should use a landline or another network to call 911 if they have an emergency.

ADVISORY:

City of Toronto

(Update)

– Our 9-1-1 call center is fully operational

– Some Rogers Network callers may have difficulty connecting

– If the call connects please stay on the call as long as possible

– If you can't connect please call back

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2022

We understand that many of our community members are having network issues. If you need to call 9-1-1 for an emergency please use a landline or another phone network. Don't call 9-1-1 to have us fix your phone issue. Call us if you or someone you know has an emergency… https://t.co/euM1IV4t0x — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) July 8, 2022

Communication Outages YRP is aware of network/communication outages impacting the population.

Our 911 Communication Centre is still operating and Officers are responding to calls for service. — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 8, 2022

.@HamiltonPolice is aware that Rogers has technical difficulties. Residents will have trouble connecting. Our 911 call center is FULLY operational, Rogers Network callers may have difficulty connecting. If your call connects, STAY on THE LINE. pic.twitter.com/CEShPzB8DZ — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 8, 2022

Transit

GO Transit said some parts of their system is being affected by the outage.

The transit agency said fares cannot be purchased using debit or credit cards. E-tickets may also be unavailable.

“However, our contact centre and transit safety dispatch lines are fully functional to take customer calls,” GO said.

The Toronto Transit Commission said “all of the TTC ‘s operational and safety critical communications systems are working as they should” but noted that some employees are having trouble with their cellphones.

MiWay, Mississauga’s transit agency, said live bus arrival times are not available due to the outage.

Their call centres remain functional.

The City of Hamilton said their DARTS system is facing “major schedule disruptions.”

Heads up: some parts of our system are being affected by this morning’s network outage. Fares can not be purchased using debit and credit and E-tickets may be unavailable. However, our Contact Centre and transit safety dispatch lines are fully functional to take customer calls. pic.twitter.com/MUi65GxQvJ — GO Transit (@GOtransit) July 8, 2022

We recognize that @Rogers Network customers are experiencing a Canada-wide outage. Due to this outage Live bus arrival time is not available at this time, only Scheduled bus arrival time is available. However, our Call Centre lines are fully functional to take customer calls. — Customer Service (@MiWayHelps) July 8, 2022

All of the #TTC 's operational and safety critical communications systems are working as they should including our connections to 9-1-1 dispatch.

The #rogersoutage is impacting some employee cell phones, but TETRA radios and comms systems on other networks continue to work. — TTC Media Relations 📰🚌🚋🚈 (@TTCNewsroom) July 8, 2022

Malls

Some shopping malls have indicated that some stores may be closed due to the outage.

Both Square One in Mississauga and Yorkdale in Toronto indicated that they could be impacted.

Square One Update: Due to the nationwide Rogers internet disruption, some stores will not be open. An update will be posted as soon as the issue is resolved. — SQUARE ONE (@shopSQUAREONE) July 8, 2022

Yorkdale Update: Due to the nationwide Rogers internet disruption, some stores will not be open. An update will be posted as soon as the issue is resolved. — Yorkdale Style (@YorkdaleStyle) July 8, 2022

Toronto Pearson International Airport

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority, which operates Pearson, told Global News that the airport is seeing “minor impacts” from the outage.

“This includes possible delays with fuel operations and debit is not currently available in retail shops,” a spokesperson said.

City of Toronto

The City of Toronto said it is “assessing the full impact” on City programs and services.

“People using Rogers devices or on the Rogers Network may have difficulty accessing some of our phone and online services,” the City noted.

We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience. — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 8, 2022

BikeShareTO

Toronto’s bike sharing system is also down.

BikeShareTO said on Twitter that its stations and bikes are inaccessible.

“As soon as Rogers fixes the issue, we will be back online and ready to get you riding!”

Service Alert🚨 The mass Rogers network outage is affecting our Bike Share system making our stations and bikes inaccessible at this time. As soon as Rogers fixes the issue, we will be back online and ready to get you riding! — Bike Share Toronto (@BikeShareTO) July 8, 2022

Green P Parking in Toronto

The Toronto Parking Authority said due to the outage, payment for on-street parking and parking at Green P facilities without gate arms is not required.

Parking garages with gate arms are not impacted, however, and payment is still needed.

Service Alert: Due to the system outage affecting Rogers customers, Green P Parking is experiencing service disruptions. (1/2) — Green P Parking (@GreenPParking) July 8, 2022

Payments for On-Street parking & Green P facilities without gate arms are not required at this time. Parking garages with gate arms are not impacted and payments are required. We are continuing to monitor the situation and updates will be provided as they become available. (2/2) — Green P Parking (@GreenPParking) July 8, 2022

City of Hamilton

The City of Hamilton posted a list of services impacted by the outage.

It includes the Gladbrook Municipal Service Centre, DARTS, credit and debit machines at recycling centres, metered on-street parking, and the Hamilton Street Railway office located at 36 Hunter Street.

– DARTS is experiencing major schedule disruptions. Please be aware that until the outage is resolved, there will be impacts to trip booking and delivery. Please call Accessible Transportation Services at 905-529-1212 if you have questions. — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) July 8, 2022

Additional services that are currently experiencing credit/debit impacts:

– Metered on-street parking

– @hsr Go Centre office located at 36 Hunter Street — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) July 8, 2022

Passport offices

Service Canada’s passport offices, already plagued by long wait times recently, are also being impacted by the outage.

“Please note that the current Rogers outage is affecting some call centres and offices, including passport offices,” Service Canada said in a tweet.

Education

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said all of the board’s cellphones are unavailable for use, impacting “a limited number” of TDSB schools and administrative sites.

The board said most landline services remain available.

TDSB Continuing Education said students and staff in remote summer settings will move to asynchronous learning until service is fixed.

“Should the interruption be restored within a certain time, then we expect that classes can resume for the rest of the day,” they said in a tweet.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board said all summer online learning will move to asynchronous learning and all due dates will be pushed back by 24 hours.

York University, meanwhile, said access to some of its services is also impacted.

As a result of the current @Rogers outage impacting customers across the country, all TDSB cell phones are currently unavailable for use. While a limited number of TDSB schools/admin sites are impacted, most landline services continue to be available. — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) July 8, 2022

Due to a Rogers system interruption, students and staff in remote summer settings will transition to asynchronous learning until service is restored. Should the interruption be restored within a certain time, then we expect that classes can resume for the rest of the day. pic.twitter.com/D5O9wz0nxd — TDSB Continuing Education (@TDSB_ConEd) July 8, 2022

Due to current technical issues, all online summer school learning will move to asynchronous learning and all due dates will be pushed back to 24 hours. We apologize for any inconveniences and are working to resolve the matter. — Toronto Catholic District School Board (@TCDSB) July 8, 2022

The current Rogers network outage is affecting communications across the country. Access to some York services may be affected, we appreciate your patience. — York University (@yorkuniversity) July 8, 2022

Holland Bloorview Hospital

The Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital said some virtual appointments have been impacted.

“Holland Bloorview clinic staff will reach out to any clients/families to re-schedule missed appointments. Thank you for your patience,” the hospital said.

Due to the Rogers outage, some virtual care appointments have been affected. Holland Bloorview clinic staff will reach out to any clients/families to re-schedule missed appointments. Thank you for your patience. — Holland Bloorview (@HBKidsHospital) July 8, 2022

— With files from Rachel Gilmore