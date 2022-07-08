Menu

Comments

Crime

OPP canine unit locates suspect in assault case in Peterborough County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 10:24 am
Peterborough County OPP say their canine unit helped locate a man wanted in an assault incident early July 8, 2022, in Douro-Dummer Township. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say their canine unit helped locate a man wanted in an assault incident early July 8, 2022, in Douro-Dummer Township. The Canadian Press

A Douro-Dummer Township resident faces assault charges following an incident in the township early Friday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to an assault complaint at a residence on Nassau Road just east of the city.

Read more: Peterborough police seek suspect after street-level robbery, assault

Police say an altercation broke out between two roommates, resulting in one person being sent to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with injuries.

However, police say before officers arrived, the suspect fled on foot.

Members of the OPP Central Region’s emergency response team and canine unit were deployed. OPP say the canine unit located the suspect in a nearby wooded area.

A 52-year-old resident was arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and theft under $5,000.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Friday for a bail hearing, OPP said.

No name was released.

