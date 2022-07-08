Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigating suspicious death after person found in alleyway

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 8:27 am
Police on scene near Gerrard Street and Woodbine Avenue. View image in full screen
Police on scene near Gerrard Street and Woodbine Avenue. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Toronto police say a person has been found dead in an alleyway in the city’s east end and the circumstances of the death appear suspicious.

Police said a person was located in an alleyway in the Gerrard Street East and Woodbine Avenue area at around 8:07 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said the person was suffering from a serious injury but was pronounced dead at the scene.

They also said the death appears to be suspicious.

Forensics are on scene investigating.

The age, gender and circumstances surrounding the death were not released.

