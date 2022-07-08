Toronto police investigating suspicious death after person found in alleyway

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a person has been found dead in an alleyway in the city’s east end and the circumstances of the death appear suspicious.

Police said a person was located in an alleyway in the Gerrard Street East and Woodbine Avenue area at around 8:07 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said the person was suffering from a serious injury but was pronounced dead at the scene.

They also said the death appears to be suspicious.

Forensics are on scene investigating.

The age, gender and circumstances surrounding the death were not released.

SEE AMBULANCE:

Gerrard St E + Woodbine Av

*8:07 pm*

– Person located in alleyway

– Suffering from a serious injury

– Pronounced deceased o/s

– Circumstances of death appear suspicious

– Scene has been closed

– Forensic Unit investigating#GO1294476

^dh pic.twitter.com/L3p1M2rtBB — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2022