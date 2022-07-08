Menu

Canada

‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Tamara Lich to learn whether she’ll remain in jail

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2022 6:10 am
Tamara Lich, organizer for a protest convoy by truckers and supporters demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, delivers a statement during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Lich has been accused of breaching her bail conditions and the Crown argues she should be placed back in jail until her trial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
Tamara Lich, organizer for a protest convoy by truckers and supporters demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, delivers a statement during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Lich has been accused of breaching her bail conditions and the Crown argues she should be placed back in jail until her trial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw

OTTAWA — “Freedom Convoy” organizer Tamara Lich is expected to learn today whether she’ll remain in jail after the Crown accused her of breaching one of her bail conditions.

Lich was charged in February with mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation for her role in the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for weeks.

She was released the next month with a long list of conditions, including not to communicate with key convoy organizers except through a lawyer or in the presence of a lawyer.

Read more: Tamara Lich breached conditions by appearing with fellow convoy leader: Crown

Lich was arrested last week after she appeared in a recent photograph with fellow protest leader Tom Marazzo, and the Crown argued at her bail hearing Tuesday that she should stay detained.

But her lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, argued that Lich and Marazzo only had a brief interaction and her lawyers were just off-camera and approved the photo.

Justice of the peace Paul Harris reserved his decision until this afternoon.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
