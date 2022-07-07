London man charged following knife seizure

Send this page to someone via email

A London man is facing charges following an incident involving a weapon in the east end on Tuesday.

Around 9:35 a.m. on July 5, police said a man was in a restaurant on Clarke Road when he approached an employee and pulled a knife.

“The suspect made threats towards a female victim and proceeded to exit the restaurant,” a news release said.

The police were contacted. They located and arrested a suspect around 9:40 a.m. A knife was found during a search. There were no reported injuries.

Following the investigation, 25-year-old Michael Rice of London is facing charges of:

Assault with a weapon;

Possession of a weapon;

Uttering threats/death or bodily harm.

The accused is set to appear in court on July 28, 2022.

