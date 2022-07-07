Menu

Crime

London man charged following knife seizure

By Kate Otterbein Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 3:53 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL

A London man is facing charges following an incident involving a weapon in the east end on Tuesday.

Around 9:35 a.m. on July 5, police said a man was in a restaurant on Clarke Road when he approached an employee and pulled a knife.

“The suspect made threats towards a female victim and proceeded to exit the restaurant,” a news release said.

The police were contacted. They located and arrested a suspect around 9:40 a.m. A knife was found during a search. There were no reported injuries.

Following the investigation, 25-year-old Michael Rice of London is facing charges of:

  • Assault with a weapon;
  • Possession of a weapon;
  • Uttering threats/death or bodily harm.

The accused is set to appear in court on July 28, 2022.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
