London man charged following knife seizure

A London man is facing charges following an incident involving a weapon in the east end on Tuesday.
Around 9:35 a.m. on July 5, police said a man was in a restaurant on Clarke Road when he approached an employee and pulled a knife.
“The suspect made threats towards a female victim and proceeded to exit the restaurant,” a news release said.
The police were contacted. They located and arrested a suspect around 9:40 a.m. A knife was found during a search. There were no reported injuries.
Following the investigation, 25-year-old Michael Rice of London is facing charges of:
- Assault with a weapon;
- Possession of a weapon;
- Uttering threats/death or bodily harm.
The accused is set to appear in court on July 28, 2022.
