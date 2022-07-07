Menu

Environment

Manitoba offers free access to provincial parks July 11-17

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 3:34 pm
Whiteshell Provincial Park, Manitoba. View image in full screen
Whiteshell Provincial Park, Manitoba. Jack Harrison/submitted

Looking to get outside this summer?

Manitobans are again being encouraged to check out their own backyard with free access to provincial parks from July 11-17.

Read more: Flooding prompts changes to campground access in Manitoba

The province said vehicle permits and entry fees won’t be required during that period, which includes Canada’s Parks Day on July 16, although fees will still apply at national parks.

Because flood conditions continue to affect a number of parks in Manitoba, visitors are encouraged to check for closures before heading out.

Click to play video: 'Whiteshell Provincial Park roads fully re-opened while campgrounds remain closed' Whiteshell Provincial Park roads fully re-opened while campgrounds remain closed
Whiteshell Provincial Park roads fully re-opened while campgrounds remain closed
