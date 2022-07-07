Former Global Okanagan news anchor seeking spot on Kelowna city council

Send this page to someone via email

A former news anchor at Global Okanagan has thrown his hat into the ring of municipal politics.

On Wednesday evening, Rick Webber announced that he will be running for city council in Kelowna. Webber hosted the CHBC / Global Okanagan newscast for years, from 1990 to 2019.

His first media job was in radio in 1976, in Prince Edward Island. He moved to B.C. in 1978 before moving to Kelowna, joining CHBC and becoming a familiar face to Okanagan residents.

“With plenty of excitement (and some trepidation), I have decided to run for the position of councillor at Kelowna city hall this fall,” Webber announced on his Facebook page, adding he’s been thinking about making the jump to municipal politics for some time.

In a press release issued Thursday morning, Webber said “having lived in communities across Canada and BC, I moved to Kelowna 32 years ago and quickly realized there’s nowhere else I’d rather live. Today, I still feel that way.”

In an interview with The Daily Courier in Kelowna, he also said “after delivering the news and information to people’s homes for so many years, I’d like to continue to contribute to this community in a public service capacity.”

Webber also said “I also bring with me, management skills, having worked in supervisory positions in the fast-paced environment of radio and TV newsrooms over a period of 40 years. I’d like to use my communication skills to help maintain an open dialogue between the city and its residents.”

Municipal elections across the province will take place on Oct. 15.

Webber said he will fund his own campaign, and that won’t be accepting any financial donations “and any of the expectations that night come with donations.”

City council in Kelowna currently features two former Global Okanagan reporters: Mayor Colin Basran and councillor Mohini Singh.