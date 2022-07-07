Fire damages only grocery store in Dorchester, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Thames Centre Fire Department and Middlesex OPP were called to a fire in Dorchester, Ont., just before 5 a.m. Thursday morning, according to a post on OPP West Region’s Twitter page.

Foodland, the only grocery store in the town, located at 2095 Dorchester Rd., was the site of the blaze.

“There were absolutely no occupants in the store,” said Mike Henry, the Chief Administrative Officer for Thames Centre. “It was closed and after hours so nobody was inside. There were no injuries, and that includes the public, but our firefighters that responded as well.”

Henry said the cause was electrical, related to an operating device in the front door mechanism of Foodland.

“It is the only grocery store in town. We’d like to encourage people to shop locally, of course. But anybody needing anything, there’s lots of good services in the east part of London. In particular, Belmont, Aylmer, and our surrounding areas have stores that would accommodate them at this time.”

There is no timeline on when the grocery store will be back up and running again.

Damages are still being assessed, so the cost is unknown.