Accused South Okanagan shooter apprehended: RCMP

Just a day after sending out an announcement that an armed and dangerous shooting suspect was at large, the Mounties got their man.

Steven Marlo Gallagher, the suspect in a Canada Day shooting near Osoyoos, is now in custody, RCMP announced Thursday.

“(Gallagher) was taken into custody by the Penticton RCMP late last night after he turned himself in to the police,” Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.

“At this time, we do not believe there is any further threat to the public.”

Police say the shooting happened just before 7 p.m., on the east side of Osoyoos Lake, at an area known as White Sands Beach.

“A 22-year-old male from Maple Ridge, B.C., was with friends getting ready to watch the Canada Day fireworks when a male from another group started an altercation before pulling out a gun, firing multiple rounds and shooting the victim before fleeing the area,” said Penticton RCMP.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP also said they’re reviewing evidence to determine whether there’s a link to a pair of shootings in Penticton on June 26 and June 28.

PSOS RCMP urges anyone with information about this investigation to please contact the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236.

