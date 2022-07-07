Morning news rewind: Thursday, July 7

Send this page to someone via email

Kindergarten preparation in Family Matters with Saskatoon Public Schools, Ness Creek Music Festival, and puppies in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, July 7, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Preparing children for kindergarten: Family Matters

It may only be July, but it’s not too soon to think about September for parents who are preparing to send their kids to school for the first time.

Early childhood educator Bojana Krienke explains some basic skills parents should be encouraging their children to do before heading off to kindergarten in Family Matters.

Ness Creek Music Festival celebrating 30 years

This year is a big milestone for the Ness Creek Music Festival.

The indie, roots and folk music show is celebrating its 30th anniversary next week.

Karen Robson has more on what to expect at this year’s festival, which runs from July 14 to July 17.

Ollie and Pollie seek new homes in Adopt a Pet

Meet Ollie and Pollie, two 10-week-old puppies at New Hope Dog Rescue who are in need of new homes.

Sandra Archibald describes the best homes for these puppies and provides more information on the organization’s foster program.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 7

Chantal Wagner has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, July 7.

