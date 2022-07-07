Menu

Blogs

Morning news rewind: Thursday, July 7

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, July 7' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, July 7
WATCH: Montana Getty with what you need to know in your Thursday, July 7, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Kindergarten preparation in Family Matters with Saskatoon Public Schools, Ness Creek Music Festival, and puppies in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, July 7, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Preparing children for kindergarten: Family Matters

It may only be July, but it’s not too soon to think about September for parents who are preparing to send their kids to school for the first time.

Early childhood educator Bojana Krienke explains some basic skills parents should be encouraging their children to do before heading off to kindergarten in Family Matters.

Click to play video: 'Preparing children for kindergarten: Family Matters' Preparing children for kindergarten: Family Matters
Preparing children for kindergarten: Family Matters

Ness Creek Music Festival celebrating 30 years

This year is a big milestone for the Ness Creek Music Festival.

The indie, roots and folk music show is celebrating its 30th anniversary next week.

Trending Stories

Karen Robson has more on what to expect at this year’s festival, which runs from July 14 to July 17.

Click to play video: 'Ness Creek Music Festival celebrating 30 years' Ness Creek Music Festival celebrating 30 years
Ness Creek Music Festival celebrating 30 years

Ollie and Pollie seek new homes in Adopt a Pet

Meet Ollie and Pollie, two 10-week-old puppies at New Hope Dog Rescue who are in need of new homes.

Sandra Archibald describes the best homes for these puppies and provides more information on the organization’s foster program.

Click to play video: 'Ollie and Pollie seek new homes in Adopt a Pet' Ollie and Pollie seek new homes in Adopt a Pet
Ollie and Pollie seek new homes in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 7

Chantal Wagner has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, July 7.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 7' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 7
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 7
