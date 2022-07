Send this page to someone via email

Regina Police Service said 54-year-old Alvin Barney Saulteaux has been charged with sexual assault following an incident on June 25th.

Officers said the incident was alleged to have happened near 11th Avenue and Scarth Street, where the victim was approached by an unknown man and had her buttocks grabbed.

Saulteaux was released on an undertaking to appear in provincial court on August 23rd.

