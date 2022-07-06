Wedding industry coping with backlog and inflation

Send this page to someone via email

Getting married during a pandemic was not appealing for many couples, causing the industry to take a hit.

Planners and catering companies had their hands tied, unable to fulfill weekends’ worth of work in a shutdown world.

The backlog of the last two and a half years has resulted in a blitz, paired with the highest inflation in four decades.

Owner of RSVP Event Design, Crystal MacLeod said this is her busiest wedding season in 23 years.

“Now [clients] are just so grateful and happy to be getting married, they just want to make it the biggest and best party ever,” said MacLeod.

Story continues below advertisement

Her prices were set to go up before recent inflation, but now they will be going up by 10 per cent.

“Those extra costs have come in the forms of the price of gas, deliveries, shipping, even being able to get certain supplies that we normally could just easily get, that’s been really challenging,” said MacLeod.

Supply and shipping costs are not the only issue in the wedding industry causing services to raise prices.

Most businesses sign contracts months, sometimes years, in advance that can not be changed even when inflation hits.

Makeup artist and owner of Billi-Rose Beauty, Billi-Rose Ledoux, travels to many parts of Saskatchewan to do makeup for weddings.

“Currently, for a lot of my weddings, I’m actually paying out of pocket (fro gas) to get to those places now,” Ledoux.

With a high amount of weddings, Karly Zenkawich Co-Owner Brick Loft Event Co., said the bride and grooms are re-working budgets to fit to their needs on their special day.

“They just work within their budgets and move dollars around to accommodate for higher food prices and higher flower costs. Maybe they’re not booking a videographer or their decreasing their guest count,” said Zenkawich.

Story continues below advertisement