Steinbach RCMP on the lookout for missing teen

Steinbach RCMP are looking for a missing teen from the RM of Reynolds who may be in the Ste. Anne or Winnipeg area.
15-year-old Landyn Thomas was last seen in his home at roughly 12:30 am on July 3. Officers say he left the house unannounced, taking his bright red bicycle with him.
Thomas is five feet six inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has dark hair with an undercut and is believed to be wearing an all-black outfit of sweatpants, a hoodie and shoes.
Those with information are asked to call Steinbach RCMP at RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
