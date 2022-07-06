Menu

Health

Manitoba expands high-dose flu shot eligibility to all adults 65 and over

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 5:25 pm
A needle and syringe used to administer the flu shot are shown in this file photo. View image in full screen
A needle and syringe used to administer the flu shot are shown in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

The Manitoba government says it’s expanding eligibility for the high-dose flu vaccine this fall.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon said in a statement Wednesday that the new eligibility will include all adults 65 and older, a change from the current rules that limit the high-dose vaccine to people in that age group who fit certain requirements, like living in long-term care or assisted housing.

Read more: Manitoba Health gearing up for seasonal flu campaign

“We continue to make decisions about Manitoba’s vaccination efforts based on the guidance of our public health experts,” said Gordon.

“Planning is already well underway for this fall’s seasonal flu campaign and this is an important change that will protect more older adults.”

The new eligibility rules are in line with the latest recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

“There is good evidence the high-dose influenza vaccine provides better protection for older adults compared to the standard dose influenza vaccine,” said the province’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Brent Roussin. “Expanding eligibility will support improved outcomes in this age group, and reduce illness, hospitalization and post-influenza death.”

The province said more details about the launch of the fall season flu campaign will be available over the next few months.

