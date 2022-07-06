Vancouver’s popular Fountainhead Pub granted approval to double capacity

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver City Council unanimously approved a plan to double the size of Davie Street’s popular Fountainhead Pub, on Tuesday.

The approval comes after rejecting a staff recommendation to require the pub to operate two separate businesses.

Staff argued that the application contravened a city policy that prohibits two large liquor licensed establishments from operating within 100 metres of each other.

BC’s Alliance of Beverage Licensees, the industry association that advocates on behalf of B.C.’s private liquor industry, spoke in favour of the motion.

“This should be an easy yes to a routine application for a capacity increase,” Jeff Guignard said, BC’s Alliance of Beverage Licensees’ executive director.

“Staff’s recommendation was based on an outdated and ill-considered policy, which would double licensing costs, increase delays by up to a year, and needlessly restrict one of the original pubs in the heart of the Davie Village from recovering financially from pandemic. It’s a colossal waste of everyone’s time and money.”

City council also instructed staff to amend the outdated policy, to prevent similar situations in the future.

“I’m so proud that common sense prevailed and we were able to support the Fountainhead in their fight against senseless red tape,” Guignard said.

“Council did the right thing for the right reasons, and we really appreciate their ongoing support of Vancouver’s hospitality industry.”

