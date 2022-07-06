COVID-19: Peterborough risk index remains ‘moderate’ as active cases slowly climb

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health’s community risk index for COVID-19 remains at “moderate risk,” for the second week in a row as active cases continue a slow incline, according to a weekly update from the regional health unit on Wednesday.

The index was previously at “low risk” from May 25 to June 22. The index was at “high risk” on May 11.

The risk index uses a number of factors such as case rate, hospitalizations, deaths, PCR test positivity, rapid antigen test positivity and wastewater surveillance in the region.

Of note, rapid antigen test positivity remains “very high.”

Peterborough Public Health’s COVID-19 community risk index for July 6, 2022. Peterborough Public Health

The health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 3:40 p.m.:

Lab-confirmed deaths: 82 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since the June 29 update when two deaths were reported (two vaccinated men in their 80s and 90s. On March 11, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial reporting methodology.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 60 since the June 29 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 176 — up from 152 on June 29 and 146 on June 22. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 7,731 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Wednesday afternoon reported three inpatients. There were a record-high 40 inpatients reported on April 22.

The health unit reports 355 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began, three more since the June 29 update. There have been 45 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since June 1. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: The 7,473 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.1 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports 358,511 doses administered — 855 more doses since June 29.

Eligible residents: 84 per cent have one dose, 81 per cent have two doses, 54 per cent have three doses and 14 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 70+): 100 per cent have two doses, 93 per cent have three doses, 53 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose, 90 per cent have two doses, 64 per cent have three doses and 17 per cent have four doses.

Youth (age 12-17): 79 per cent have one dose, 75 per cent have two doses and 16 per cent have three doses

Children (ages 5-11): 47 per cent have one dose and 35 per cent have two doses

The health unit will resume hosting vaccination clinics on July 11 at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. North. Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No clinics are available this week.

All appointments must be booked either online at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks.

Active outbreaks as of Wednesday afternoon:

Congregate living facility (No. 44) in Peterborough: Declared July 6.

The health unit reports 1,238 cumulative cases associated with 156 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

