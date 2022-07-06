Menu

Health

U.S. pharmacists can now prescribe Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill to at-risk people, FDA says

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 6, 2022 2:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Calls for 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine to protect health-care system' Calls for 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine to protect health-care system
WATCH: Calls for 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine to protect health-care system

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it authorized state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer Inc’s PFE.N COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, to eligible patients.

Use of the pill, authorized to treat newly infected, at-risk people to prevent severe illness, has jumped in recent weeks as infections rise.

“Since Paxlovid must be taken within five days after symptoms begin, authorizing state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid could expand access to timely treatment for some patients,” Patrizia Cavazzoni, director for the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Canada working closely with Moderna, Pfizer on COVID-19 vaccines targeting Omicron subvariants: Duclos' Canada working closely with Moderna, Pfizer on COVID-19 vaccines targeting Omicron subvariants: Duclos
Canada working closely with Moderna, Pfizer on COVID-19 vaccines targeting Omicron subvariants: Duclos

The agency said patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 should bring their health records for the pharmacists to review for kidney and liver problems.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The agency said that pharmacists should refer the patients to a healthcare professional licensed to prescribe drugs if there is not sufficient information to assess kidney or liver function, or if modifications are needed due to a potential drug interaction.

The patients should also provide a list of medicines they are currently taking so their pharmacist can screen for drugs that can potentially react with Paxlovid, the FDA said.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

© 2022 Reuters
COVID-19 tagPandemic tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagFDA tagPaxlovid tagCOVID-19 pill tagU.S. Food and Drug Administration tagPaxlovid pill tag

