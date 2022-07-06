Menu

Crime

Strathroy-Caradoc police seeking public assistance in recent vehicle robbery

By Kate Otterbein Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 2:58 pm
"Strathroy-Caradoc Police respect the right of all Canadians to conduct peaceful protests, (but) due to the provincial lockdown 'Stay-At-Home' order, (these) protests are prohibited (to) ensure everyone remains healthy and safe," read a release from police. Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service

The Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service is seeking public assistance in identifying suspects involved in a recent robbery.

“At approximately 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, two unknown suspects, one male and one female, attended an address on Queen Street in Strathroy and stole a truck and trailer,” said a news release.

“While fleeing in the stolen vehicle, the suspects struck a parked vehicle on English Street. The suspects then proceeded in the damaged vehicle on Maitland Terrace.”

The police said that the suspects attempted to steal a second vehicle at the Maitland Terrace address. The homeowner confronted the suspects and was assaulted with a weapon.

The suspects were last seen fleeing the scene in a light grey coloured older model Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Police describe the suspects as:

  • Male, aboriginal, approximately 20-30 years old, approximately 5’8″ tall, heavy set build, black medium length hair and a close-cut unkempt beard. The male suspect was seen wearing a black shirt with white writing.
  • Female, aboriginal, approximately 20-30 years old, approximately 5’6″ tall, heavy set build, long black hair in a ponytail. The female suspect was seen wearing a red shirt with a pink/red pattern on the front.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by paramedics. Police are asking residents of the area with video surveillance to review between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on July 6, 2022.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects involved are asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at Strathroy-Caradoc Police at 519-245-1250. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

