Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker headline Rockin River Music Fest in return to Merritt, B.C.

Merritt’s Rockin River Music Fest is set to return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Tim McGraw will mark his return to the Rockin River stage after playing in Merritt 17 years ago.
Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Darius Rucker will also head this year’s stellar lineup.
The two will be joined by one of country’s most energetic performers, Chris Janson, chart-topping star Billy Currington and critically-acclaimed singer/songwriter HARDY.
The music festival will be running from July 28-31, the B.C. Day long weekend, and will feature more than 20 rock and country musical artists and groups.
Global News Morning is also holding a contest, where people can win a “Party Zone Pass & camping”.
The contest ends on Monday, July 11.
The Rockin River Music Fest is a B.C. family-owned and operated country music event.
