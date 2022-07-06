Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker headline Rockin River Music Fest in return to Merritt, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Merritt’s Rockin River Music Fest is set to return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Tim McGraw will mark his return to the Rockin River stage after playing in Merritt 17 years ago.

Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Darius Rucker will also head this year’s stellar lineup.

The two will be joined by one of country’s most energetic performers, Chris Janson, chart-topping star Billy Currington and critically-acclaimed singer/songwriter HARDY.

The music festival will be running from July 28-31, the B.C. Day long weekend, and will feature more than 20 rock and country musical artists and groups.

Global News Morning is also holding a contest, where people can win a “Party Zone Pass & camping”.

The contest ends on Monday, July 11.

The Rockin River Music Fest is a B.C. family-owned and operated country music event.

