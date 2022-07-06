Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker headline Rockin River Music Fest in return to Merritt, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 2:18 pm
Merritt's Rockin River Music Festival returns after a two-year break. View image in full screen
Merritt's Rockin River Music Festival returns after a two-year break. Global News

Merritt’s Rockin River Music Fest is set to return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Tim McGraw will mark his return to the Rockin River stage after playing in Merritt 17 years ago.

Read more: Peterborough Folk Festival headline acts include The Trews Acoustic, Bahamas, Kathleen Edwards

Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Darius Rucker will also head this year’s stellar lineup.

The two will be joined by one of country’s most energetic performers, Chris Janson, chart-topping star Billy Currington and critically-acclaimed singer/songwriter HARDY.

Read more: Heavy-hitting music festival line up amplifies Okanagan talent

The music festival will be running from July 28-31, the B.C. Day long weekend, and will feature more than 20 rock and country musical artists and groups.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News Morning is also holding a contest, where people can win a “Party Zone Pass & camping”.

The contest ends on Monday, July 11.

The Rockin River Music Fest is a B.C. family-owned and operated country music event.

Click to play video: 'Kingston band Luscious records at The Tragically Hip’s recording studio The Bathouse' Kingston band Luscious records at The Tragically Hip’s recording studio The Bathouse
Kingston band Luscious records at The Tragically Hip’s recording studio The Bathouse
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC tagMerritt tagBC Music tagBc Music Festival tagRockin' River Musicfest tagMerritt event tagRockin River Music Fest tagRockin' River Music Festival tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers