B.C. emergency crews rescue injured climber from Skaha Bluffs

Emergency crews rushed to Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park this morning after a climber fell 40 feet during a climb.

The Penticton Fire Department, Search and Rescue plus B.C. Ambulance, responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m., following a report of an injured climber.

Crews located the climber, who was suffering significant injuries from the approximate 40-foot drop.

The patient, a 50-year-old man, was treated at the site, then was transported to another location, where he was then airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital.

Fire chief Larry Qatkinson says the Skaha Bluffs area is a difficult spot to conduct a rescue, given the complex terrain and lack of accessibility.

