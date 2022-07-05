Menu

Canada

B.C. emergency crews rescue injured climber from Skaha Bluffs

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 8:31 pm
The Penticton Fire Department says the climber, a 50-year-old man, suffered significant injuries from a 40-foot fall. View image in full screen
The Penticton Fire Department says the climber, a 50-year-old man, suffered significant injuries from a 40-foot fall. Global News

Emergency crews rushed to Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park this morning after a climber fell 40 feet during a climb.

The Penticton Fire Department, Search and Rescue plus B.C. Ambulance, responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m., following a report of an injured climber.

Read more: Busy start to summer for Penticton Search and Rescue

Crews located the climber, who was suffering significant injuries from the approximate 40-foot drop.

Trending Stories

The patient, a 50-year-old man, was treated at the site, then was transported to another location, where he was then airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital.

Fire chief Larry Qatkinson says the Skaha Bluffs area is a difficult spot to conduct a rescue, given the complex terrain and lack of accessibility.

Click to play video: 'Injured hiker rescued in Penticton after spending chilly night clinging tree' Injured hiker rescued in Penticton after spending chilly night clinging tree
Injured hiker rescued in Penticton after spending chilly night clinging tree – Jan 20, 2020
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagpenticton tagsouth okanagan tagPenticton Fire Department tagPenticton Search and Rescue tagSkaha Bluffs tagSkaha Bluffs Provincial Park taginjured climber taginjured climber rescued tag

