Police name man wanted in relation to violent Toronto bank robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Police have named a man they are searching for in connection to a violent bank robbery in Toronto at the end of June.

In a press release, Toronto police said the incident took place around 1 p.m. on June 27 in Toronto’s Chinatown around Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue.

A man entered a bank wearing a mask and hoodie, pulled out a large knife and demanded cash, police said.

He then allegedly jumped over the counter and approached a bank employee.

Read more: Suspect wanted in Toronto bank robbery where employee was stabbed multiple times

The employee took cash out of their wallet and gave it to the man, who then stabbed the employee multiple times, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The man fled through an emergency exit at the back of the bank, officers added.

Police named Mark Webster, a 43-year-old man from Toronto, as a suspect. Officers said he is wanted for multiple offences, including two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon.

He is described as six feet tall and around 190 pounds. Police said he has short, black hair.

“He should be considered violent and dangerous,” police said. “If located, do not approach and immediately call 9-1-1.”

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca