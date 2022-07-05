Menu

Economy

Alberta to intervene in proceedings on Rogers, Shaw merger

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2022 3:03 pm
Rogers and Shaw applications are pictured on a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, May 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Rogers and Shaw applications are pictured on a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, May 9, 2022. Sean Kilpatrick, THE CANADIAN PRESS

The attorney general of Alberta will intervene in competition tribunal proceedings regarding the $26-billion merger between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc., according to a notice filed Monday.

The notice of intervention states that the “successes and failures” of the deal will have an impact on Alberta consumers and the province’s economy.

It also states that the attorney general “takes no position” on the deal at this time.

Shaw is headquartered in Calgary and provides wireless services to more than two million customers across the province through its Freedom Mobile and Shaw Mobile businesses.

In June, Rogers announced it would sell Freedom Mobile to Montreal-based Quebecor Inc. for $2.85 billion in an attempt to ease the Competition Bureau’s concerns about the combination of Rogers and Shaw. The bureau has been trying to block the transaction.

This week is the first scheduled mediation period between Rogers, Shaw and the Competition Bureau, a process they agreed to participate in last month.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
