SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Some Quebec overnight camps are being forced to close following COVID-19 outbreaks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2022 2:17 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID check-up on boosters and new variants' COVID check-up on boosters and new variants
WATCH: Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch shares his insight on where Canada stands when it comes to the BA.5 subvariant and new research on the effects of Long COVID.

An association representing Quebec summer camps says at least three overnight camps have temporarily shut down following COVID-19 outbreaks, mostly among counsellors.

Association des camps du Québec executive director Eric Beauchemin says about 500 children and staff were sent back home over the past few days.

Beauchemin says there were no COVID-19 outbreaks at overnight camps last summer, which were allowed to reopen after they were prohibited to operate for the summer of 2020 because of the pandemic.

Read more: Quebec’s jump in COVID-19 cases linked to new variants, top doctor says

He says widespread staff shortages are making the situation even harder to handle, adding that there are little to no COVID-19 health orders in place compared with last summer.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Beauchemin says his group is meeting with Health Department officials Tuesday and will ask them to reimpose some health orders, such as mandatory masking and COVID-19 testing for children and staff before they arrive to camps.

Read more: What causes long COVID? Canadian researchers think they’ve found a key clue

Dr. Don Vinh of the McGill University Health Centre says the provincial government is promoting a return to normal life after the pandemic without imposing enough health measures, such as proper ventilation and increased access to COVID-19 testing.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagquebec covid tagSummer Camps tagOvernight Camps tagAssociation des camps du Québec tagCOVID Summer Camps tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers