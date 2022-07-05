Stantec Tower repairs underway after glass falls on cars from 29th floor

Send this page to someone via email

Repairs are underway at Edmonton’s Stantec Tower after debris from a pane of glass fell from the 29th floor Monday evening, landing on two parked cars near 103 Avenue and 102 Street.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to the call just before 5 p.m. and arranged barricades and traffic control for the area.

In a statement on Monday, ICE District officials said they are aware of the problem and have a plan in place to apply a protective film around the affected tower windows.

This project is expected to be completed by Fall 2022.

In the meantime, officials said protective measures have been put in place for public safety, including the closure of “all uncovered and public areas surrounding areas of Stantec Tower where window film has not yet been applied.”

“As building owners and property managers, we have staff members, partners, customers, tenants, residents, family members, friends and members of the public in these areas,” the statement read. “And everyone’s safety is our number one priority. We know how important it is to resolve this issue.”

No one was injured during the incident.