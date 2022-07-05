Ontario driver charged after Lamborghini allegedly clocked driving more than double speed limit

A Lamborghini was allegedly clocked driving more than double the posted speed limit in Vaughan, Ont.
In a tweet, York Regional Police said the incident occurred early Tuesday morning in the Highway 7 and Keele Street area.
Police said the vehicle was recorded allegedly driving 170 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.
Officers said the driver was charged with stunt driving and has had their licence suspended for 30 days.
The vehicle has also been impounded for 14 days, police said.
“This incident occurred on the stretch of roadway with the highest number of collisions annually in our region,” police wrote. “Speed can kill. So no, we never get tired of yanking stunt drivers off our roads.”
