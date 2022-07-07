How close is too close to the far-right? Why some experts are worried about Canada’s MPs

On June 30, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre made a choice. Wearing a crisp blue shirt and a politician’s smile, he walked up to a group of anti-vaccine mandate protesters and led the pack as it walked down Ottawa’s streets. Beside him marched a man named James Topp, an anti-vaccine figure now set to face a court martial, who had been walking across the country to draw attention to his opposition to vaccine mandates. Topp, however, had recently joined a podcast run by far-right figurehead Jeremy Mackenzie for over an hour, saying that the podcast and others like it “kept (him) hanging on.” Mackenzie said in January that the “Freedom Convoy,” which gathered in Ottawa in February, could “bring down the government.” “I want to be there. I want to see this s–-t happen,” Mackenzie said in a YouTube broadcast at the time. Read more: Poilievre leads march of convoy protesters beside man with far-right extremist ties It’s unclear why Poilievre “felt that he needed to” meet with Topp, said Stephanie Carvin, a former CSIS analyst who now teaches at Carleton University. “But it definitely was a choice with consequences,” she said — including, potentially, emboldening and legitimizing the more extreme views among the convoy’s supporters.

Poilievre defends convoy support Global News contacted nine former Conservative MPs, strategists, and former staffers to ask for their thoughts about party members associating with individuals tied to the far-right. However, over the course of two days, none agreed to be interviewed. Advertisement In a statement sent to Global News, Poilievre’s spokesperson Anthony Koch responded to a request for comment by calling questions about Poilievre’s participation alongside Topp “disingenuous traps” and “unprofessional.” The campaign did not directly answer any of the questions put to them. Instead, Koch said asking questions about who Poilievre meets with is akin to “guilt by multiple degrees of separation” and offered 283 words largely attacking the credibility of Global News. The questions sent to the campaign were as follows: Does Mr. Poilievre feel he has a responsibility to distance himself from movements that call for actions that violate Canadian law and the principles of our democracy?

Does he have concerns that his support of figures like Topp, and his silence when Topp’s ties to figures like Mackenzie are revealed, could be interpreted as endorsing such far-right views?

How does he respond to those criticizing his silence in relation to these far right figureheads?

Does Mr. Poilievre condemn white supremacy and comments from Jeremy Mackenzie, including that he’d like to watch gallows on Parliament Hill? This article will be updated if the campaign provides answers to the specific questions asked. Poilievre’s campaign also said in their statement that he has been “repeatedly calling for individuals who engage in illegal behaviour or express heinous views to be held accountable for their actions.” When pressed for examples, Koch pointed to a statement Pierre Poilievre’s team released in May, after then-Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown called on him to condemn King’s remarks about “race replacement theory” in the wake of the Buffalo attacks. “I condemn the attack in Buffalo and the ugly racist hatred that motivated it. Any and all racism is evil and must be stopped,” Poilievre said in the statement. “I also denounce the so-called ‘white replacement theory’ as ugly and disgusting hate mongering. I also condemn Pat King and his ugly remarks.” However, Poilievre’s team did not provide any other examples to support their claim that he “repeatedly” called for “individuals” to be held accountable. In one five-month-old clip provided by Poilievre’s team in support of their statement, he can be seen saying there are people, who “in many cases might not even be part of the official protest” who have “different and unacceptable views.” “We can simultaneously (support truckers) while denouncing anyone who promotes extremism,” he says in the video. In the only other video provided as evidence, Poilievre argued that “whenever you have 5-10,000 people who are part of any group, you’re bound to have a number who have or say unacceptable things. And they should be individually responsible for the things they say and do,” he said. Just days after he made that comment in late January, Global News published evidence that multiple organizers had ties to white supremacy or had espoused hateful rhetoric. Meanwhile, the current discourse taking hold at more recent convoy protests appears to echo extremist rhetoric already deeply entrenched in the United States. The election loss of former president Donald Trump has amplified conspiratorial rhetoric claiming the victory of U.S. President Joe Biden was fake, or that Trump’s opponents should be tried for treason. Similar rhetoric is now playing out more and more frequently Canada, following a heated federal election largely centered on vaccine mandates in the fall — and now increasing physical and cyber threats against both politicians and journalists, including at Global News. In the lead-up to the demonstration on Canada Day, protesters had claimed they planned to arrest Trudeau so he can be tried for “treason.” In a video circulated on social media, one protester can be seen calling the prime minister a homophobic slur and saying he should be hanged. I was looking over videos I took during the Canada Day convoy protest and came across this one. The man I spoke to very politely told me that he’s not sure Trudeau was democratically elected. There is zero evidence to back up this claim. pic.twitter.com/N8x4lKvugg — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) July 6, 2022 When asked if he has concerned about the impact this rhetoric could have on our democracy, another protester, Hubert Ziegler from Prescott, Ont., told Global News that he didn’t know if the election that Trudeau won “was for real, or was fake.” “We don’t have proof of anything,” he said. There is zero evidence to support any claims of election fraud in the Canadian election. Advertisement