City of Toronto provides update on Bathurst Quay waterfront park, 2 other proposed projects

The City of Toronto has provided an update on the next steps it will take to advance work on Bathurst Quay waterfront park, and two other projects.

According to a press release, a staff report on the projects will go to the city’s executive committee for consideration on July 12.

The city said the report recommends a “work plan for advancing significant new downtown parks and public real initiatives,” which include Bathurst Quay, a “master plan” for a rail corridor and the redesign of University Avenue.

“The report outlines the vision for each project, work undertaken to date and key implementation considerations in the next phase of project development,” the release read.

The city said the proposed projects will be developed and implemented in stages as approvals and funding is secured.

“Funding is available for continued investigative and planning work,” the release said. “A detailed financial strategy will be developed for the future implementation of each initiative and will consider a variety of financial tools and resources.”

Bathurst Quay

According to the city, at Bathurst Quay, a city-owned parking garage will be repurposed as the structural foundation for the new waterfront park “in combination with a structure over part of the adjacent Portland Slip.”

The city said design work is proposed to begin in tandem with the garage closure and “remediation in order to enable a park construction tender award in late 2026.”

The city said the work plan also includes creating an exploratory committee to “advance a multimedia projection installation on the adjacent Canada Malting Company silos.”

Rail Corridor

The city said the it is developing a Rail Corridor Public Realm Master Plan which will provide a “strategic plan” for “incrementally expanding public space” over and adjacent to the rail corridors that run through the city’s downtown.

“The City is engaging with property owners, Metrolinx and other stakeholders on a variety of project opportunities,” the release read. “The Master Plan will better position the City to proactively plan for new open spaces and connections that contribute to the implementation of concepts envisioned in the Downtown Plan.”

University Avenue

The city said the redesign of University Avenue “has the potential to reimagine one of Toronto’s most iconic streets and deliver a continuous public green space connecting the Financial District, Health Science District and the University of Toronto.”

According to the city, the next stage in the redevelopment will include an engagement strategy for “key stakeholders and partners” a “capital project coordination strategy” and a “heritage inventory.”