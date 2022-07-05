Morning news rewind: Tuesday, July 5

Send this page to someone via email

Photography in marketing, National Fishing Week, and a Cirque du Soleil contortionist.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, July 5 edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Using authentic photography in marketing: ADvice

A picture is worth a thousand words and, if used correctly, can be an important marketing tool.

However, when should a professional photographer be hired as opposed to using stock imagery?

Ryan Townend from William Joseph Communications explores the differences of both directions and the best use of each in this ADvice segment.

Angling enthusiasts geared up for National Fishing Week

It’s National Fishing Week and that means many across the country will be heading to their favourite fishing hole this week to try to score a big catch.

That includes fishing enthusiasts here in Saskatchewan.

Jason Matity with GetFishing.ca goes over the basics for people to get involved in angling, as well as spots around Saskatoon to drop the line.

Contortionist Aruna Bataa demonstrates skills in Cirque du Soleil’s ‘OVO’

The high-energy and high acrobatic Cirque du Soleil production “OVO” flies into SaskTel Centre later this month.

Contortionist Aruna Bataa, who is the white spider in the production, has spent years honing her skills.

She joins Chantal Wagner to discuss the performance and what life is like on the road.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, July 5

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, July 5.

