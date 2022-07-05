Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Morning news rewind: Tuesday, July 5

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, July 5' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, July 5
WATCH: Chantal Wagner with what you need to know in your Tuesday morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Photography in marketing, National Fishing Week, and a Cirque du Soleil contortionist.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, July 5 edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Using authentic photography in marketing: ADvice

A picture is worth a thousand words and, if used correctly, can be an important marketing tool.

However, when should a professional photographer be hired as opposed to using stock imagery?

Ryan Townend from William Joseph Communications explores the differences of both directions and the best use of each in this ADvice segment.

Click to play video: 'Using authentic photography in marketing: ADvice' Using authentic photography in marketing: ADvice
Using authentic photography in marketing: ADvice

Angling enthusiasts geared up for National Fishing Week

It’s National Fishing Week and that means many across the country will be heading to their favourite fishing hole this week to try to score a big catch.

Story continues below advertisement

That includes fishing enthusiasts here in Saskatchewan.

Trending Stories

Jason Matity with GetFishing.ca goes over the basics for people to get involved in angling, as well as spots around Saskatoon to drop the line.

Click to play video: 'Angling enthusiasts geared up for National Fishing Week' Angling enthusiasts geared up for National Fishing Week
Angling enthusiasts geared up for National Fishing Week

Contortionist Aruna Bataa demonstrates skills in Cirque du Soleil’s ‘OVO’

The high-energy and high acrobatic Cirque du Soleil production “OVO” flies into SaskTel Centre later this month.

Contortionist Aruna Bataa, who is the white spider in the production, has spent years honing her skills.

She joins Chantal Wagner to discuss the performance and what life is like on the road.

Click to play video: 'Contortionist Aruna Bataa demonstrates skills in Cirque’s ‘OVO’' Contortionist Aruna Bataa demonstrates skills in Cirque’s ‘OVO’
Contortionist Aruna Bataa demonstrates skills in Cirque’s ‘OVO’

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, July 5

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, July 5.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, July 5' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, July 5
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, July 5
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fishing tagCirque du Soleil tagAdvice tagGlobal News Morning Saskatoon tagJason Matity tagNational Fishing Week tagcirque du soleil ovo tagWillian Joseph Communications tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers