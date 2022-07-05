Motorcycle rider suffers serious injuries in Highway 3 crash in Haldimand County

OPP say a motorcycle rider suffered “life-altering injuries” in an afternoon crash on Highway 3 just northeast of Dunnville Monday.
The injured rider was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital after a collision with a passenger vehicle between Dunnville Townline Road and Darling Road.
The incident closed Highway 3 for hours amid a police investigation.
Investigators are seeking witnesses and any dash camera video from the public.
Anyone with information can reach out to OPP or Crime Stoppers.
