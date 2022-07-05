Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcycle rider suffers serious injuries in Highway 3 crash in Haldimand County

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 9:34 am
OPP View image in full screen
OPP are investigating a July 4, 2022 crash on Highway 3 just north east of Dunnville. Global News File

OPP say a motorcycle rider suffered “life-altering injuries” in an afternoon crash on Highway 3 just northeast of Dunnville Monday.

The injured rider was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital after a collision with a passenger vehicle between Dunnville Townline Road and Darling Road.

Read more: Fatal collision closes Upper Wentworth Bridge above the Linc, police say

The incident closed Highway 3 for hours amid a police investigation.

Trending Stories

Investigators are seeking witnesses and any dash camera video from the public.

Anyone with information can reach out to OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: '‘There was no village for us,’ says former group home youth' ‘There was no village for us,’ says former group home youth
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagMotorcycle Crash tagHaldimand County tagcrash in haldimand county tagdarling road tagdunnville townline road tagmotorcycle crash in haldimand county tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers