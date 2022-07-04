Youth rushed to hospital after motorcycle crash in Brampton, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A youth has been hospitalized following a motorcycle crash in Brampton, Ont.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they received a call for a collision involving a single motorcycle in the area of Wanless and Brisdale drives at around 7:07 p.m. on Monday evening.

Police said that a “male youth” was transported to a trauma centre by ambulance with “serious injuries.”

Paramedics told Global News they transported a patient to Sick Kids in serious, stable condition.

Wanless Drive was closed east bound in the area of the collision and drivers were advised to use alternative routes.

Story continues below advertisement

COLLISION:

– Wanless Dr/Brisdale Dr #Brampton

– Single Motorcycle collision

-Male youth has been taken to a trauma centre by ambulance

– Serious injuries

-Wanless Dr closed east bound @ Brisdale Dr

– No further information

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 7:07 p.m.

– PR22-0223305 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 5, 2022