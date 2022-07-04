Youth rushed to hospital after motorcycle crash in Brampton, Ont.: police

A youth has been hospitalized following a motorcycle crash in Brampton, Ont.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they received a call for a collision involving a single motorcycle in the area of Wanless and Brisdale drives at around 7:07 p.m. on Monday evening.
Police said that a “male youth” was transported to a trauma centre by ambulance with “serious injuries.”
Paramedics told Global News they transported a patient to Sick Kids in serious, stable condition.
Wanless Drive was closed east bound in the area of the collision and drivers were advised to use alternative routes.
