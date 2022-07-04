Menu

Youth rushed to hospital after motorcycle crash in Brampton, Ont.: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 8:53 pm
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A youth has been hospitalized following a motorcycle crash in Brampton, Ont.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they received a call for a collision involving a single motorcycle in the area of Wanless and Brisdale drives at around 7:07 p.m. on Monday evening.

Police said that a “male youth” was transported to a trauma centre by ambulance with “serious injuries.”

Paramedics told Global News they transported a patient to Sick Kids in serious, stable condition.

Wanless Drive was closed east bound in the area of the collision and drivers were advised to use alternative routes.

