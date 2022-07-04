Menu

Crime

Major crimes unit seeks suspect in Corydon nightclub shooting: Winnipeg police

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 5:59 pm
FILE - A shooting has occurred in Highland Park, IL.
FILE - A shooting has occurred in Highland Park, IL. Getty Images

The Winnipeg police major crimes unit is looking for a suspect who fired his gun outside a Corydon Avenue nightclub Canada Day weekend.

Winnipeg police say officers and AIR1 responded to the shooting at 2 a.m. on July 2.

For unnamed reasons, the suspect was asked to leave the club by a security officer. The suspect then pointed a gun at security before leaving the site.

Police say he was off the premises a short distance away when he fired his gun, got in a car and took off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

