Major crimes unit seeks suspect in Corydon nightclub shooting: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg police major crimes unit is looking for a suspect who fired his gun outside a Corydon Avenue nightclub Canada Day weekend.
Winnipeg police say officers and AIR1 responded to the shooting at 2 a.m. on July 2.
For unnamed reasons, the suspect was asked to leave the club by a security officer. The suspect then pointed a gun at security before leaving the site.
Police say he was off the premises a short distance away when he fired his gun, got in a car and took off.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
