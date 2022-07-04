Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man, 59, city’s latest homicide victim after Sunday shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 4:28 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning near St. Norbert.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Houde Drive, in the Parc La Salle neighbourhood, around 3 a.m., where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man, identified as 59-year-old Salah Falah Hasan, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

