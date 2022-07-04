Winnipeg man, 59, city’s latest homicide victim after Sunday shooting

Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning near St. Norbert.
Police said they were called to the 200 block of Houde Drive, in the Parc La Salle neighbourhood, around 3 a.m., where they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The man, identified as 59-year-old Salah Falah Hasan, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
